Three days of roadworks to repair damaged surface on busy route

Expect delays on the B1153. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Three days of roadworks will cause delays on the B1153 between Docking and Brancaster in north Norfolk.

Work to carry out road repair works will begin on Wednesday, February 13, and take three days to complete.

The site will extend from the junction with Dalegate Road northwards to near Mill House.

During the repair works the road will be closed to all through traffic.

A fully signed diversion route via Burnham Market and Stanhoe will be in operation between 7.30am and 5pm each day.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times.

Norfolk County Council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.

The work, which will cost £65,000, will be carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and contractors.