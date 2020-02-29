Drivers face delays due to roadworks on edge of Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:21 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 29 February 2020
Google Street View
Drivers are facing delays because of roadworks on the edge of Norwich, which are due to last for the next two weeks.
Work started today (Saturday) to replace the traffic lights on the B1108 Watton Road at Colney.
Norfolk County Council is making £55,000 worth of changes at the junction of Watton Road with the Old Watton Road.
You may also want to watch:
It means three-way temporary traffic lights have been put in place at the junction while the work is done.
The council says those measures are essential to safely do the work and that the lights are being manually operated during peak periods.
The council has thanked people for their patience during the work.
MORE: Weekend closure for Norwich's Dereham Road