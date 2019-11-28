Search

'Drivers make every effort': boss blames roadworks for late buses

PUBLISHED: 11:27 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 28 November 2019

Chris Speed, head of operations for First Eastern Counties Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chris Speed, head of operations for First Eastern Counties Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Rush hour bus passengers are facing delays because of continual roadworks and road closures, according to a transport boss.

The number 12 First Eastern Counties bus in on Castle Meadow, Norwich. Picture: Sophie WyllieThe number 12 First Eastern Counties bus in on Castle Meadow, Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, said: "Congestion in the city has increased greatly over the last 12 to 18 months, especially in the early morning and late afternoon rush hours which has impacted on the reliability of some bus services.

"However, we still operate over 90pc of journeys on time which is quite an achievement based on the influences that we have to deal with on a daily basis.

"Factors that have had an impact on our bus network are the continual roadworks, road closures, temporary traffic lights and emergency works where there has been leaks or infrastructure replacement."

He added: "Some of these closures may not be recognised by people if they don't travel to those locations, but could still impact on a bus service as in most cases they travel across city via various routes causing them to get held up in increased congestion around an affected hot spot.

"Our driving teams have a demanding job trying to keep our services on time, especially when dealing with all the extra influences as described, but I can assure all our customers that our drivers make every effort to keep our services as reliable as possible at all times."

Retired district nurse, Angie Jeffries, 67, from Sprowston, who gets the 11 or 12 service into the city four times a week said the services, which should come at alternating times, often arrived together.

She added: "Things will never change. We are typical British and will wait. I understand as a commuter why you would get frustrated."

An 18-year-old trainee accountant from Sprowston said the 11 or 12 buses were often late since he had started his job in July.

He said: "I am sometimes late for work which is annoying."

Services which have been impacted in the past few months include the 26/26A on Earlham Road, 23/23A/24/24A on Plumstead Road, 28/29/x29 near Hellesdon Hospital, 11/12 near Wall Road, 38/39 on Hall Road, 36/37/38/39 on Aylsham Road, a diversion of the number 30 because of a Bank Plain closure, 21/22/23/24 along Dereham Road and XL in Hockering.

