Roadworks cause delays of more than 30 minutes on Norwich's NDR

Roadworks on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road are causing lengthy delays for drivers.

Repairs at the North Walsham Road roundabout on the NDR mean the A1150 has been reduced to one lane on the approach to the roundabout.

The work means there are long queues on the North Walsham Road heading towards Norwich from Coltishall, with more than half an hour added to journey times this morning (Tuesday, January 14).

The work on the road, known as the Broadland Northway is due to continue until Thursday.

