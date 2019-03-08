Search

Advanced search

Video

Two weeks of roadworks to cause disruption at Longwater Retail Park

PUBLISHED: 12:02 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 13 March 2019

Norfolk Show Ground, Longwater Retail Park and Queens Hill. Photo: Matt Aldred

Norfolk Show Ground, Longwater Retail Park and Queens Hill. Photo: Matt Aldred

Matt Aldred

Two weeks of resurfacing work will start next week causing overnight disruption at the entrance to Longwater Retail Park.

The site will include William Frost Way and Alex Moorhouse way roundabout.

Traffic will be controlled using temporary traffic signals and road closures as necessary to enable the works to be carried out in a safe and efficient manner between 10 pm and 6 am each night. The site will be fully open to all traffic during the day.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the site will be maintained from one end at any time.

The major resurfacing work is taking place to replace the existing worn out road surface.

The work which will cost £250,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community & Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Dismay as Storm Gareth reduces market stalls to two

Shoppers were dismayed on Tuesday to find just two stalls at Thetford Market. PHOTO: Bernie O'Connor

‘I was heartbroken’: Bride’s despair as wedding venue announces sudden closure

Debbie Finnegan and Christopher Blake were due to get married at Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville. Photo: Debbie Finnegan.

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists