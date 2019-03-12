Two weeks of roadworks to cause disruption at Longwater Retail Park

Norfolk Show Ground, Longwater Retail Park and Queens Hill. Photo: Matt Aldred Matt Aldred

Two weeks of resurfacing work will start next week causing overnight disruption at the entrance to Longwater Retail Park.

The site will include William Frost Way and Alex Moorhouse way roundabout.

Traffic will be controlled using temporary traffic signals and road closures as necessary to enable the works to be carried out in a safe and efficient manner between 10 pm and 6 am each night. The site will be fully open to all traffic during the day.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the site will be maintained from one end at any time.

The major resurfacing work is taking place to replace the existing worn out road surface.

The work which will cost £250,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community & Environmental Services Department and their contractors.