Town faces another two weeks of traffic lights

Motorists are facing more disruption as pavement repairs see temporary traffic lights in Harleston following the completion of similar work.

Work will begin on August 15 to carry out essential maintenance work on the pavement along Redenhall Road from the junction with Station Road to 21 Redenhall Road.

The scheme is anticipated to take approximately two weeks to complete and the road will be restricted with temporary two-way traffic lights

It follows work to carry out essential maintenance work on the pavement along London Road that has just been completed and saw three-way lights in operation for over two weeks.

Norfolk County Council, which is carrying out the latest £11,200 pavement work, said it thanked people for their patience while the essential maintenance was being carried out.