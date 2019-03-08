Video

Full list of road closures for the Norwich City promotion parade

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League. Photo: Angela Sharpe Archant © 2011

The Canaries will be taking to the streets of Norwich on Bank Holiday Monday to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League. Here’s a guide to the roads that will be closed for the parade.

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Norwich City secured their place in the Premier League next season after a 2-1 win over Blackburn last Saturday.

In the tradition of former promotion parades, the most recent of which took place in 2011, the club will complete a victory lap of the city on an open top double decker bus.

Celebrations will start at 9am where thousands of fans are expected to attend City Hall to hear from players and coaching staff who will then climb aboard the bus to begin the parade around 11am.

The route starts on Theatre Street and the road closures are as follows:

•From 6am to 1pm: Bethel Street and St Peters Street

•From 8am to 1pm: Agricultural Hall Plain, Guildhall Hill, Gaol Hill, Malthouse Road, Market Avenue, Palace Street, Rampant Horse Street, Red Lion Street,Theatre Street,Upper King Street.

Club bosses hope fans will then head to Carrow Road to continue the celebration at the testimonial for former Canaries Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin.