Road set to be closed for resurfacing works
PUBLISHED: 10:43 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 20 April 2020
Archant
Traffic will be diverted as a busy road is temporarily closed for resurfacing works.
It comes as Suffolk Highways is set to carry out works along the “full length of road” on the B1532 at Kirkley Cliff in Lowestoft next month.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” as the work is carried out between 9am on Monday, May 4 and 4.30pm on Monday, May 11.
It states that Kirkley Cliff will be closed between these times to allow “carriageway resurfacing” to be carried out.
Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times as these works takes place daily between 9am and 4.30pm.
A diversion route of 6.4km, along the B1532, A12, B1384, B1532 and vice versa, will be in operation as the road is closed.
