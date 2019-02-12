Motorists warned of delays due to road closure

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as a road is closed for two weeks.

Roadworks will be carried out on Hamilton Road, Lowestoft this month, although access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

The road will be closed between March 18 and April 2 as UK Power Networks carry out work.

A diversion will be put in place as the road is closed to traffic.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, during the closure of Hamilton Road a diversion route will be in place.

It states: “Diversion for Hamilton Road - Eastbound carriageway only from the junction with Whapload Road to the junction with Newcombe Road.”

Traffic will head north-east on Whapload Road towards Christ Church Square before turning right onto Wilde Street, and then turn right again onto Newcombe Road.

Traffic lights – consisting of multi-way signals – will also be in operation at the junction of Newcombe Road and Hamilton Road.

These will be in place between March 18 and March 31 as the work is carried out.

