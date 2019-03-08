Resurfacing work means road will be shut for a day

Drivers have been warned a road will be shut for a day so £25,000 of resurfacing work can be done.

The resurfacing of the B1149 Holt Road in Horsford will take place on Sunday, September 22.

The work will be done at the junction of Church Street and Drayton Lane.

Norfolk County Council said it was doing the work on a Sunday to minimise disruption.

But it will mean Holt Road will need to be closed to all through traffic at the junction of Church Street and Drayton Lane.

A fully signed official diversion route will be in operation while the work is underway, between 7.30am and 7.30pm.

The council says vehicle and pedestrian access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained at all times.

A county council spokesman thanked people for their patience while the work, which will replace the existing damaged road surface, are done.