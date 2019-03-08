Search

Advanced search

Busy roads to close during revamp of two roundabouts

PUBLISHED: 12:31 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 28 August 2019

Rumble strips on the A47 approach road to the Easton roundabout (Dereham Bound) The rumble strips are causing a nightmare for housing which is adjacent to the road in Easton. Picture: James Bass Copy: Sam Williams For: EN News Evening News © 2008 (01603) 772434

Rumble strips on the A47 approach road to the Easton roundabout (Dereham Bound) The rumble strips are causing a nightmare for housing which is adjacent to the road in Easton. Picture: James Bass Copy: Sam Williams For: EN News Evening News © 2008 (01603) 772434

Archant Norfolk Photographic© 2008

Drivers could face more than a month of disruption when roads are closed during work to redesign two busy roundabouts.

The proposed revamp plan for the Easton roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL HIGHWAYSThe proposed revamp plan for the Easton roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL HIGHWAYS

The Norfolk County Council highways project to reshape the southern Longwater interchange in Costessey, on the edge of Norwich, is due to start on Monday, October 28 but could be subject to change.

It is expected to take up to five weeks and could involve evening road closures over three nights because of work to upgrade the Longwater and Easton roundabouts, according to Costessey town councillor Gary Blundell.

On a Costessey Information Board Facebook page post he said there would be a lane closure on the southbound approach of the A1074 Dereham Road overpass for the first three weeks of the project.

Road closures are also planned for the following dates and locations but could be changed:

■A1074 Dereham Road overpass, southbound closure from October 29-November 15;

■A47 northbound slip road from November 18 until November 22;

■The carriageway resurfacing night closures should take place on the November 27, 28 and 29.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Blundell said new traffic lights would be put on the approach to the Longwater roundabout off the A47 westbound slip road.

He added lights would also be added on the road from the southbound A1074 Dereham Road as well as on the Easton roundabout.

Mr Blundell said the Easton and Longwater roundabouts would be redesigned into a "teardrop-style shape", meaning vehicles would be redirected.

He hoped that would improve the flow of traffic from the Bawburgh junction towards Easton.

Mr Blundell said: "With the amount of traffic coming over the roundabout, it would help relieve that."

Bus services have been made aware of the work as have businesses but Mr Blundell said homes and businesses would remain accessible during the five weeks.

The work is connected to the large Taylor Wimpey Lodge Farm development on the edge of Costessey, currently under construction.

A county council spokesman said detailed plans would be publicised nearer the time of the work.

For travel updates visit the EDP travel map.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police ask: Do you know this man?

Police want to speak to this man after a razor was stolen in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists