Busy roads to close during revamp of two roundabouts

Drivers could face more than a month of disruption when roads are closed during work to redesign two busy roundabouts.

The Norfolk County Council highways project to reshape the southern Longwater interchange in Costessey, on the edge of Norwich, is due to start on Monday, October 28 but could be subject to change.

It is expected to take up to five weeks and could involve evening road closures over three nights because of work to upgrade the Longwater and Easton roundabouts, according to Costessey town councillor Gary Blundell.

On a Costessey Information Board Facebook page post he said there would be a lane closure on the southbound approach of the A1074 Dereham Road overpass for the first three weeks of the project.

Road closures are also planned for the following dates and locations but could be changed:

■A1074 Dereham Road overpass, southbound closure from October 29-November 15;

■A47 northbound slip road from November 18 until November 22;

■The carriageway resurfacing night closures should take place on the November 27, 28 and 29.

Mr Blundell said new traffic lights would be put on the approach to the Longwater roundabout off the A47 westbound slip road.

He added lights would also be added on the road from the southbound A1074 Dereham Road as well as on the Easton roundabout.

Mr Blundell said the Easton and Longwater roundabouts would be redesigned into a "teardrop-style shape", meaning vehicles would be redirected.

He hoped that would improve the flow of traffic from the Bawburgh junction towards Easton.

Mr Blundell said: "With the amount of traffic coming over the roundabout, it would help relieve that."

Bus services have been made aware of the work as have businesses but Mr Blundell said homes and businesses would remain accessible during the five weeks.

The work is connected to the large Taylor Wimpey Lodge Farm development on the edge of Costessey, currently under construction.

A county council spokesman said detailed plans would be publicised nearer the time of the work.

