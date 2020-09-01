Delays expected on A149 as part of road closes for bridge repairs

Delays are expected on the A149 as part of the road is set to close for bridge repairs.

The road will be closed at Wayford Bridge for three to four weeks from November 2 as the bridge deck is re-waterproofed.

A diversion will be in place while the 24-hour work is ongoing for seven days a week, with contractors from Tarmac first stripping the old carriageway surfacing, before installing new surfacing and renewing kerbs, verges and footways on the bridge.

Norfolk County Council says that if work was not done over 24-hour shifts then road closures would have to be in place for much longer.

In a letter to residents, Norfolk County Council programme technician, Kevin Pickett said: “I want to keep any disruption to the surrounding residences and businesses to an absolute minimum, and will be working with Tarmac throughout these design stages to ensure that this can be the case.”