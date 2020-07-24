Town set for further road closures

A busy road outside a school will be closed as a town faces more disruption.

Happisburgh Road near North Walsham High School will be closed from Monday August 10 to allow for the construction of a new zebra crossing.

Norfolk County Council says the work, which begins on August 3, should take two weeks to complete, with temporary traffic lights in place for the majority of the work.

Full road closures on the junction between Spenser Avenue and Pound Road are expected to last three days, weather permitting.

The closure comes after North Walsham Market Place was controversially closed to traffic by North Norfolk District Council in order to ensure social distancing could be followed.

The work is expected to cost £35,000.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “The county council thanks people for their patience while this improvement work is carried out.”