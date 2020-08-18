Search

Road closures and traffic lights as £900,000 ring road scheme enters next phase

PUBLISHED: 10:18 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 18 August 2020

The next phase of work in the St Williams Way area of Thorpe St Andrew will start on Thursday, August 20. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

Drivers, cyclists and bus passengers have been warned to be ready for further disruption, including road closures and traffic lights, as the next phase of a £900,000 ring road safety scheme begins.

Work in the St Williams Way and Thunder Lane area of Thorpe St Andrew began in June, having previously been put on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

The scheme is making improvements to the green pedalway, which stretches from Broadland Business Park to Bowthorpe.

The latest phase of the work will start on Thursday (August 20), when resurfacing will bring temporary traffic lights and road closures on the ring road.

Norfolk County Council says there will be two-way lights on St Williams Way, as well as side road closures, during resurfacing work.

The position of those traffic lights will move as the surfacing works progress, with the work starting about 130 metres east of Margaret Crescent before moving westwards to approximately 80 metres west of Thor Loke.

Margaret Crescent will have three-way lights at its junction with the ring road from Thursday, August 20 to Saturday, August 22.

Laundry Lane, Thorpe Avenue and Thor Loke will need to be closed at certain times during the work, which will continue over weekends and the bank holiday.

Laundry Lane will be closed from Sunday, August 23 until Thursday, August 27, Thorpe Avenue will be shut from Sunday, August 23 to Thursday, August 27 and Thor Loke will be closed from Tuesday, September 1 until Friday, September 4.

Extra drainage work means the current closure of Thunder Lane will be extended until Monday, September 14.

The council says its team will be working at weekends and over the bank holiday to get all the work done as quickly as possible, but apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The council says, as well as improving the green pedalway for cyclists, the project will make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the ring road and mean better surfaces and reduced vehicle speeds.

The work diversions for First bus service 24, which can be found by visiting

www.firstgroup.com/norfolk-suffolk/news-and-service-updates/planned-changes/red-line-thunder-lane-closure

