Dozens of Norfolk roads to close today for major cycling event

30 June, 2019 - 06:00
Britain''s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions in Noroflk. Picture: British Cycling

Archant

Dozens of roads around Norfolk are going to be closed today as the county hosts one of the biggest events in UK cycling.

A map showing the women's road race route. Photo: British CyclingA map showing the women's road race route. Photo: British Cycling

The Great British Cycling Festival is hosting the HSBC UK National Road Championships in 2019, which involves elite races, a 100-mile sportive and a family cycle around Norwich.

It will see several roads around the county close, including many in Norwich city centre.

MORE: Buses to be diverted in Norwich due to major cycling event

Road race

The map showing the men's road race on Sunday, June 30. Photo: British CyclingThe map showing the men's road race on Sunday, June 30. Photo: British Cycling

Professional riders will take part in road races, with men tackling 125.2 miles and women taking on 83.5 miles.

Both routes will start in Norwich city centre, heading north, via Wroxham, Cromer, Wells and through Holkham for the men, before making their way back towards Norwich through Foulsham.

It will see a rolling road closure managed by police, which will follow the road race as it leaves Norwich. The festival said any closures outside Norwich should be in place for 30 to 45 minutes as a maximum.

The elite and under 23 men's race will begin at 9am and elite and under 23 women will start at 2.30pm.

The map for Let's Ride Norwich on Sunday, June 30, showing the roads that will be closed. Photo: British CyclingThe map for Let's Ride Norwich on Sunday, June 30, showing the roads that will be closed. Photo: British Cycling

A full list of arrival tables is in this story, but can also be found here.

As an example, the men's race will arrive in Wroxham at 9.10am, with the women arriving at 2.40pm.

Amateur cyclists of all abilities will also be able to test themselves on a 100-mile similar route to the elite men's road race, the British Cycling Challenge 100, beginning at 9.30am from Chapelfield Gardens.

Let's Ride

Today there will also be Let's Ride Norwich, a free, family cycling event which will take place around the city from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

It will begin and end at Chapelfield Gardens, covering roads including Wensum Street, Tombland, Castle Meadow, Westlegate and All Saints Green.

A road closure order is in place for a large part of the city centre from 4am, meaning it will be closed to traffic until all the day's events and races have finished.

The elite women's race is expected to arrive back into the city centre at 5.53pm, when closures may start to be lifted.

