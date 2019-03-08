Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event returns

Dozens of roads around Norfolk are set to close at the weekend as the county hosts one of the biggest events in UK cycling.

The Great British Cycling Festival is hosting the HSBC UK National Road Championships in 2019, which involves elite races, a 100-mile sportive and a family cycle around Norwich.

It will see several roads around the county close, including many in Norwich city centre.

Time trials - Thursday, June 27

On Thursday, June 27, elite male and female riders will take place in time trials over 25.9 and 17 miles respectively, setting off and finishing in the royal Sandringham estate.

The festival website says the nature of the time trial means a full road closure will be in place, which will be managed by police, a traffic management firm and marshals.

They have provided estimated road closure times for four events - under 23s men and women and elite men and women - which they say may vary slightly depending on weather conditions.

For example, in Docking, they estimate roads will close at 9.49am, reopening at 11.16am, closing again at 12.11pm and reopening at 1.18pm. It will close again at 3.18pm, reopening at 4.46pm and closing for the final time at 5.47pm and reopening at 6.40pm.

For the full list, see our table in this story or click here.

The route will take cyclists from Sandringham to Anmer, Great Bircham, Bircham Newton, Docking, Fring, Shernborne and Dersingham, before it ends back at Sandringham.

Road race - Sunday, June 30

Then on Sunday, June 30, professional riders will take part in road races, with men tackling 125.2 miles and women taking on 83.5 miles.

Both routes will start in Norwich city centre, heading north, via Wroxham, Cromer, Wells and through Holkham for the men, before making their way back towards Norwich through Foulsham.

It will see a rolling road closure managed by police, which will follow the road race as it leaves Norwich. The festival said any closures outside Norwich should be in place for 30 to 45 minutes as a maximum.

The elite and under 23 men's race will begin at 9am and elite and under 23 women will start at 2.30pm.

A full list of arrival tables is in this story, but can also be found here.

As an example, the men's race will arrive in Wroxham at 9.10am, with the women arriving at 2.40pm.

Amateur cyclists of all abilities will also be able to test themselves on a 100-mile similar route to the elite men's road race, the British Cycling Challenge 100, beginning at 9.30am from Chapelfield Gardens.

Let's Ride - Sunday, June 30

Also on Sunday will be Let's Ride Norwich, a free, family cycling event which will take place around the city from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

It will begin and end at Chapelfield Gardens, covering roads including Wensum Street, Tombland, Castle Meadow, Westlegate and All Saints Green.

A road closure order is in place for a large part of the city centre from 4am, meaning it will be closed to traffic until all the day's events and races have finished.

The elite women's race is expected to arrive back into the city centre at 5.53pm, when closures may start to be lifted.

