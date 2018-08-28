Search

Road closures for resurfacing and railway bridge repairs

PUBLISHED: 09:15 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 16 January 2019

The railway bridge at Walcott Green in Diss where Network Rail will be replacing a missing section damaged when the bridge was hit. Picture: Adrian S Pye

Adrian. S. Pye

Repairs to a railway bridge near Diss station and two weeks of resurfacing work will see two roads in South Norfolk closed to traffic.

A £10,000 programme of carriageway resurface repairs on Chequers Lane in Gissing, near Diss, will start on January 21 and last until February 8.

The work from the junction of Chequers Lane with New Road southwards for approximately 1.2km will see the road closed.

A sign posted diversion route will see motorists given an alternative route on Long Lane, Bridge Road, Burston Road, Lower Street and New Road. Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the closure will be maintained at all times.

Meanwhile repairs to damage on the railway bridge at Walcott Green in Diss will see Sandy Lane closed overnight from January 21-23 between 10pm and 6am. Network Rail will be replacing a missing section of low headroom hazard plating damaged when the low bridge was hit.

