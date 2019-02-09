Video

Will you be affected by these road closures next week?

Major roads in East Anglia will be affected by roadworks in the coming week.

Resurfacing works are continuing on the A11 between the Spooner Row and Tuttles Lane interchanges, near Wymondham.

Overnight works to resurface sections of the southbound carriageway will be taking place from Monday until Friday, running from 8pm to 6am each night. The works are scheduled to finish at 6am on Saturday, February 16.

A signed diversion route will be in place between the interchanges, directing traffic through Wymondham along the B1172 London Road/Harts Farm Road.

Further down the A11 at Red Lodge, work to inspect motorway signals will be taking place on Thursday, February 14 from 8pm to 6am.

The southbound carriageway will be close between Red Lodge and A14 junction 38, with a signed diversion in place via the A11, London Road, Elveden Road, A134 and A14.

Work to inspect motorway signals will also be taking place on the northbound A12 around Ipswich on Tuesday, February 12 between 8pm and 6am.

The carriageway will be closed at junction 32b, with a diversion using the off and on slip lanes.

On the A47 in Cambridgeshire, work to resurface sections of the Thorney bypass will start on Wednesday, February 13. The work is expected to last two nights, and the bypass will be closed in both directions during the working hours of 8pm to 6am.

Signed diversions will be in place for A47 traffic and local traffic.