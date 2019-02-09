Search

Advanced search

Video

Will you be affected by these road closures next week?

09 February, 2019 - 11:30
Overnight road closures are taking place on major roads around East Anglia. Picture: Getty Images

Overnight road closures are taking place on major roads around East Anglia. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Major roads in East Anglia will be affected by roadworks in the coming week.

Resurfacing works are continuing on the A11 between the Spooner Row and Tuttles Lane interchanges, near Wymondham.

Overnight works to resurface sections of the southbound carriageway will be taking place from Monday until Friday, running from 8pm to 6am each night. The works are scheduled to finish at 6am on Saturday, February 16.

A signed diversion route will be in place between the interchanges, directing traffic through Wymondham along the B1172 London Road/Harts Farm Road.

Further down the A11 at Red Lodge, work to inspect motorway signals will be taking place on Thursday, February 14 from 8pm to 6am.

The southbound carriageway will be close between Red Lodge and A14 junction 38, with a signed diversion in place via the A11, London Road, Elveden Road, A134 and A14.

Work to inspect motorway signals will also be taking place on the northbound A12 around Ipswich on Tuesday, February 12 between 8pm and 6am.

The carriageway will be closed at junction 32b, with a diversion using the off and on slip lanes.

On the A47 in Cambridgeshire, work to resurface sections of the Thorney bypass will start on Wednesday, February 13. The work is expected to last two nights, and the bypass will be closed in both directions during the working hours of 8pm to 6am.

Signed diversions will be in place for A47 traffic and local traffic.

Most Read

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

UPDATE: Police cordon at Norwich shopping centre as hunt for gunman intensifies

A police cordon has been set-up in Anglia Square. Pic: Ian Burt.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Manchester United and Arsenal track Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey has established himself in Norwich City's line up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists