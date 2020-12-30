Road to be closed for overnight works

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a road is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted.

The warning comes as Suffolk Highways carry out signpost removal works overnight on Market Street in Beccles.

The road will be temporarily closed and traffic diverted between 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 7 and 12.30am on Wednesday, January 8.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place on "the full length of road" at Market Street, although access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

With Market Street closed, a diversion route of 1.3km will be in operation as "works to terminate illuminated signs and remove posts" is carried out.

