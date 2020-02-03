Road closure next week on busy Great Yarmouth road
PUBLISHED: 16:31 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 03 February 2020
Archant
Part of Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth will be closed from 9.30am to 3pm next Thursday (February 20) as Norfolk County Council carries out roadworks.
The carriageway repairs will affect the busy Regent Road junction to the Albion Road junction, and there will be a signed diversion route via Nelson Road Central, Saint Peters Road, Marine Parade and Euston Road.
Costing £1,400, the works will be carried out by the council in conjuction with the Environmental Services Department and their contractors.
The county council apologised in advance for any delays this might cause.
For further information, call Highway Engineer Paul Sellick on 0344 800 8020.