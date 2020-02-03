Search

Advanced search

Road closure next week on busy Great Yarmouth road

PUBLISHED: 16:31 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 03 February 2020

The roadworks will affect Nelson Road Central from Regent Road to the Albion Road junction. PHOTO: Google Images

The roadworks will affect Nelson Road Central from Regent Road to the Albion Road junction. PHOTO: Google Images

Archant

Part of Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth will be closed from 9.30am to 3pm next Thursday (February 20) as Norfolk County Council carries out roadworks.

The carriageway repairs will affect the busy Regent Road junction to the Albion Road junction, and there will be a signed diversion route via Nelson Road Central, Saint Peters Road, Marine Parade and Euston Road.

You may also want to watch:

Costing £1,400, the works will be carried out by the council in conjuction with the Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

The county council apologised in advance for any delays this might cause.

For further information, call Highway Engineer Paul Sellick on 0344 800 8020.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Woman sexually assaulted by flasher who chased her along street

Magdalen Street, Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Rescuers scrambled to car in pond after two vehicles overturn

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.
Drive 24