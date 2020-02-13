Search

Postponed roadworks on busy Hopton Road will take place next weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 13 February 2020

The roundabout by Lowestoft Road will be closed from 8pm to 6am on February 22 and 23. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Archant

Road resurfacing which was postponed due to poor weather will now take place next weekend.

A two-day closure from February 22 - 23 will be in place at the roundabout on Lowestoft Road at Hopton-on-Sea while Norfolk County Council repairs road damage.

Access to the A47 roundabout at this location will be closed off, except where specified, from 8pm to 6am on both nights.

Subject to any further weather delays, the resurfacing will take place over one weekend to minimise disruption on this busy route.

Fully sign-posted diversion routes will be in operation while the work is underway.

According to the County Council, vehicle and pedestrian access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will not be affected.

The work, costing £80,000, was previously scheduled for February 8 and 9 but was called off due to bad weather.

For further information, called Surfacing Engineer Dave Barley on 0344 800 8020.

