Part of A11 to close for three nights for £90,000 resurfacing work

Part of the A11 near Thickthorn roundabout is to close for three nights. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Part of the A11 will be closed for three nights while almost £90,000 of resurfacing work is carried out.

Work on a section of the A11 Nemarket Road in Cringleford, near the Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich, is due to start on Monday, November 9.

The resurfacing works will be carried out on the A11 from its junction with the A11 Cringleford roundabout, on the southbound approach to its junction with the A11 Thickthorn roundabout.

The work, being done by Norfolk County Council and its contractors, will involve stripping a section of the existing surface of the carriageway and resurfacing it, replacing the road studs and reinstating the lining.

The county council says, to ensure the work is carried out safely, that section of the road will close for three nights between the hours of 8pm to 6am.

The council said that will allow the A11 Newmarket road to be passable during the day and open as usual.

During the overnight road closures, diversions will be in place, with only emergency vehicles allowed through.

The council, which has thanked people for their patience, in advance, of the closure, said the work had been planned to take place outside of the summer season to reduce disruption.

The work will cost about £87,200.