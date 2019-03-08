Search

Warning of possible delays as road is closed for gas repair works

PUBLISHED: 09:37 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 12 November 2019

Cadent are carrying out the work “in the carriageway” at Wilde Street on the junction with Gas Works Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as a road has been closed as gas repair works are carried out.

The warning has been issued as the road is set to be closed while the work is scheduled to be carried out for a week on Wilde Street in Lowestoft.

With Cadent carrying out the work between Tuesday, November 12 and Tuesday, November 19, the road will be temporarily closed.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is taking place "in the carriageway" at Wilde Street on the junction with Gas Works Road in Lowestoft.

It adds: "Trace then excavate to repair gas escape and reinstate where possible."

