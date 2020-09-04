Road set to be closed for pothole repairs

Traffic will be diverted as work is carried out on Tuesday, September 8 on College Road in south Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as a road is closed for pothole repair work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic will be diverted as the work is carried out next Tuesday, September 8 on College Road in south Lowestoft.

With Suffolk County Council carrying out the work from 9.30am on September 8, diversions will be in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out along “the full length of the road.”

While the work is taking place, it adds that access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map .