Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works
27 January, 2019 - 14:54
Archant
A road near Norwich is set to be closed for a week as the council carry out resurfacing works.
Ringland Road in Easton will closed from the junction with Weston Road to the junction with Costessey Lane for a week from Monday.
A fully signed diversion route will be in place via Church Lane, A47, Taverham Road, Honingham Lane, The Street and Costessey Lane for the duration of the works.
The work which will cost £137,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community & Environmental Services Department and its contractors.
Funding for this scheme is from the extra £12.7m Norfolk County Council received from the government to spend on road maintenance in 2018/19.
• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.