Road closure in place for resurfacing works

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 03 August 2020

A section of St Margaret's Road in Lowestoft will be closed with traffic diverted for resurfacing works. Picture: Google Images

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a busy road is closed with traffic diverted for resurfacing works.

It comes as the Suffolk County Council’s highways team carries out “carriageway resurfacing” works on St Margaret’s Road in Lowestoft.

The work is set to be carried out between Thursday, August 13 and Tuesday, August 18.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the road closure is in place and work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place on St Margaret’s Road, Lowestoft “from Oulton Road/Church Road until Somerton Avenue.”

It says the “carriageway resurfacing” works will take place between 9am and 4.30pm from August 13 to August 18 with no weekend working.

Traffic will be diverted via the B1074, the A1117, the A47, Park Road, St Margaret’s Road and vice versa.

