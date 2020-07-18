‘Like a badly-made bed’: £2.8m scheme to repair hazardous A-road
PUBLISHED: 11:05 18 July 2020
A main road in Norfolk whose surface resembles a “badly-made bed” is set for £2.8m of improvements.
Drivers who have been travelling along the A1066, coming out of Thetford and heading towards Diss, have been complaining about the state of road, where the surface has warped and left deep furrows.
Just after Snarehill Stud, the hazardous surface can be seen for miles, which has caused road users to take evasive action.
After calls for upgrades, Norfolk County Council said work would begin on September 7 and last for 11 weeks.
Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “A major £2.8m resurfacing scheme will see the A1066 completely re-layed between Thetford and Riddlesworth.
“We were pleased to secure £2.5m funding from the government’s Challenge Fund in February to enable this important scheme to go ahead.
“We put signs in place earlier this year to warn road users of the uneven surface and they will remain in place until the resurfacing is under way.”
Abby Stancliffe-Vaughan, a social research interviewer from Thetford, said she has seen the road get increasingly worse and feared that it could soon cause an accident.
She said: “Someone could be injured or killed with that completely unexpected road surface.
“It resembles a badly-made bed in areas with lumps and rolls of Tarmac at the edges that pose a significant hazard, particularly for cyclists and motorcyclists.”
Jason Myhill, a gardener from Thetford, had a close call in his transit van on the road just over a month ago and said it was like driving on a train track.
“It was Saturday morning: luckily it was quiet,” he said. “I was driving along and it was like I was on a train track. So I looked at it and I was in a groove.
“I couldn’t steer left or right and I thought for a few seconds, ‘I am in trouble here’. To avoid them now I travel a fair way over on the right-hand side, so I’m near the middle of the road.”
The council said work would be done with the road open and traffic management in place, with closures confined to night-times and some weekends in October.
And when necessary, a diversion route will be put in place along the A1088 and A134.
