Reduced bus timetables in operation as passengers fall by 80%

First have introduced reduced timetables covering Norwich and coastal services amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Edward Starr Edward Starr Photographer

Temporary reduced timetables are being brought in by First buses following an 80pc reduction in passengers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Map of reduced timetables on Norwich network starting from March 27. Picture: First Eastern Counties Map of reduced timetables on Norwich network starting from March 27. Picture: First Eastern Counties

Amended timetables are coming into operation on all of its Network Norwich and coastal Great Yarmouth to Lowestoft services from Friday, March 27 until further notice.

Among the services altered include Turquoise Line 13, from Attleborough and Wymondham to Norwich, Old Catton and Spixworth, which will now be hourly instead of every 30 minutes.

Green Line 14 and 15 from Wymondham and Hethersett to Norwich, Dussindale, Brundall and Acle, will also be hourly instead of every 15 minutes.

The Red Line 23|24 from Heartsease or Thorpe St Andrew to Norwich and Costessey will now run every 30 minutes.

In a statement First Eastern Counties said: “Recent days have seen bus passenger numbers continue to reduce as people choose to stay at home or walk and cycle to their destinations.

“This comes as the government has advised against non-essential travel and contact as it introduces new measures to deal with the rising number of coronavirus cases and as a result, we are reviewing our operations on a daily basis.”

Other affected routes include Pink Line 11|12, Blue Line 25|26, Charcoal Line 40|41|X41 from Bungay and Poringland and Purple Line 36|37|38|39 which include services from Harleston and Long Stratton.

Meanwhile reduced coastal services include the 1|1A Coastal Clipper, now hourly, X1 | X11, now every 30 minutes, and services 2, 4, 5, 6 8 and 9. Also X2 | X21 | X22 and 99 Coastal Clipper.

Passengers have also been warned not to joyride the buses, with government rules stating people should only leave home to make essential journeys.

Head of operations Chris Speed said: “We are really trying to push that unless you are a key worker or you are travelling to get some essential food you don’t need to use the bus.”

• Full details can be found at First Eastern Counties