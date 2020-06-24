Rail workers praised for Greater Anglia reliability during coronavirus crisis

With the easing of lockdown seeing more passengers travelling Greater Anglia kept trains running reliably despite continuing restrictions with 95.7pc of services running on time.

The train operator increased the number of trains in its revised timetable from May 18 to help maintain social distancing on board, and is now operating a Saturday-style service.

In the top five routes for punctuality were Norwich to Sheringham, at 98.7pc, Norwich to Lowestoft, 97.8pc, and Norwich to Great Yarmouth, 97.7pc.

Punctuality on all routes was over 90pc, with Norwich to Cambridge services, 97.2pc, and Norwich-London Intercity services at 95.5pc.

Jamie Burles, managing director, said: “I’m very grateful to everyone at Greater Anglia for delivering another very good period of performance, for everyone who has needed to travel during these challenging times.

“Our staff are key workers too and continue to play a vital role, day in, day out, in helping the region deal with the pandemic. We remain committed to providing the best possible service for anyone who needs to travel by train.”