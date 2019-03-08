Search

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled due to train faults and staff shortages

PUBLISHED: 07:34 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:34 20 September 2019

A number of Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled this morning. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A number of Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled this morning. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train travellers have been hit by a number of cancellations this morning.

Greater Anglia said four trains to and from Norwich have been cancelled due to faults.

A further two trains to Great Yarmouth have also been cancelled because of staff shortages.

The services affected are the 7.34am Norwich to Cambridge, the 7.40am Norwich to London Liverpool Street, the 9.09am Cambridge to London, the 10am London Liverpool Street to Norwich, the 6.52am Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 7.30am Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

For more information visit Greater Anglia's website here

