Track upgrade works completed as station is enhanced

Network Rail has completed works to replace worn out track on the line between Norwich and Lowestoft to provide a better journey experience for passengers as nearly 4km of track has been replaced near Cantley. Picture: Network Rail Archant

Work to replace worn out track on the line between Norwich and Lowestoft to help improve the reliability of train services has been completed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Network Rail carried out track renewal works on the Wherry line between August 14 and August 24 as engineers replaced around 4km of track around Cantley, including through the station.

With a week long closure of the line, the works were completed to provide a better journey experience for passengers.

This follows on from previous work to replace nearly 1km of track at Buckenham and Cantley station to maintain a safe and reliable railway.

A new vehicle deck was also installed across the Station Road level crossing in Cantley, while platform resurfacing and fencing works were completed at the station.

Ellie Burrows, route director for Anglia said: “We’ve carried out as much work as we can during this closure which will reduce the number of delays and cancellations to passengers’ journeys and maintain safety.

“This couldn’t have been completed without the patience and co-operation of the local community and the British Sugar factory and I’d like to say thank you for the support while we carried out the work.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “These upgrades will provide huge benefits to those who travel on our network between Norwich and Lowestoft.

“These works will help to improve the punctuality and reliability of our services, which is essential now that more people are travelling with us, and it will enhance Cantley station.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience while this essential work was carried out.”