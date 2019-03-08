Search

Advanced search

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

PUBLISHED: 21:01 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:01 01 May 2019

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Archant

A recipe for confusion – that is how a rail transport group has greeted news that passengers using new trains between Norwich and London will not be able to reserve seats for up to six months.

Greater Anglia's new Intercity trains operating between Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester and London are expected to come into service in the summer but rail bosses have warned that people will not be able to reserve seats, for a few weeks at least.

This is because there will be a period of time when both old and new trains will be running, but with different seating reservation systems.

Tickets such as Greater Anglia's cheaper Advance fares can still be purchased, and a specific train time selected.

But as the seating configuration inside the carriages on the new trains and the lettering on the outside is going to be different to the current trains, the seat reservations will be suspended until all the old carriages have been removed from service and all the new trains are running.

Chris Burton from Rail Future, which campaigns for a better passenger and freight network, said: “It's a recipe for confusion between now and the future.” And he added that he thought it would “annoy” people.

You may also want to watch:

But Michael Fields, 54, from Wymondham, who was at Norwich Train Station yesterday, said it was good the rail firm was publicising the information about reservations.

He said: “It's nice they are thinking of the customer rather than doing it on the day.”

A 24-year-old, who did not  want to be named, but travels to London regularly said he did not think it would make much of a difference.

He said: “Sometimes you reserve a seat, get on and there's not a reservation so there isn't really too much of a difference.”

Andrew Goodrum, Greater Anglia's business readiness director, said, “The new trains coming into service is really exciting, but we wanted to avoid any mix ups with reservations while the two fleets are swapped over.”

He added: “The new trains are much longer than our existing fleet so getting a seat during the transition won't be a problem.”

Seat reservations can still be booked from now up until Friday, July 12.

Most Read

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #177 – Premier League party time!

The PinkUn Show is in the mood for a Premier League party! Join our Norwich City show and its guests, live from Departure Lounge in the centre of the fine city.

Hospital criticised for ‘paying lip service to paperwork’ after elderly patient falls out of bed, inquest hears

Doreen Scoles, 86, died on August 16, 2018, at Dereham Hospital, after being discharged from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital just three days before. Picture: Shanie Creasy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists