Rail disruption for passengers after road vehicle collided with bridge

Rail passengers are facing disruption on the line between Norwich and London after a vehicle collided with a bridge. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Rail passengers are facing disruption on the line between Norwich and London after a vehicle collided with a bridge earlier this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#NeedhamMarket Update: Following a road vehicle colliding with a bridge earlier today between Ipswich and Needham Market all lines are now open. Disruption is expected until 10:00.



Services between Norwich & Liverpool Street may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 mins or revised. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) September 9, 2019

A road vehicle collided with the bridge, between Ipswich and Needham Market, at just before 7am today (Monday, September 9).

Greater Anglia initially said disruption would be expected until 9am, but delays are now understood to be affecting passengers until 10am.

The rail provider said services between the Norwich and London Liverpool Street stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or revised.

The line was closed while Network Rail assessed the damage following the collision, with all lines blocked between Ipswich and Norwich, but it was reopened shortly before 7.45am after they confirmed it was safe.

In a tweet posted at 7.42am, a Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Following a road vehicle colliding with a bridge earlier today between Ipswich and Needham Market all lines are now open.

You may also want to watch:

"Disruption is expected until 10am."

They added: "Services are currently being disrupted.

"Network Rail have assessed the bridge and it has been confirmed it is now safe to run our trains.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge may also be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised, and services to Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely may be also be affected.

The 8.30am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service will be started from Colchester at 09:23, and no longer call at London Liverpool Street, Stratford and Chelmsford.

And the 6am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service was terminated at Colchester, and will no longer call at London Liverpool Street.

For information on specific service alterations visit the Greater Anglia website.