Fault leads to disruption between Norwich and Sheringham rail stations

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Rail passengers travelling between Norwich and Sheringham have been cancelled following a fault with the signalling system.

The fault means services running to and from Norwich and Sheringham will be cancelled, delayed or suspended.

Greater Anglia have tweeted that "disruption is expected until the end of the day".

Due to the signal system fault on the Norwich to Sheringham services will be terminating at Cromer with a shuttle service operating between Sheringham and Cromer.

Cancelled services from Norwich include: 8.21am Norwich to Cromer, 10.45am Norwich to Cromer, 12.45pm Norwich to Cromer and 2.45pm Norwich to Cromer.

Cancelled services from Cromer inclide: 9.55am Cromer to Norwich, 11.55am Cromer to Norwich, 1.55pm Cromer to Norwich and 3.57pm Cromer to Norwich.

Network Rail are working to fix the problem.