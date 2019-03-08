Punctuality on region's trains best it has been in six years

Punctuality rates on the Norwich to London train line are the second best they have been in the last 20 years.

Last month, average punctuality for Greater Anglia overall was 93.7pc, the best figure since May 2013 and the best yet in the current franchise, which began in October 2016.

The operator said performance on some routes was among the highest recorded in the last 20 years, including the intercity route between Norwich and London, which saw its second best performance in the last 20 years, with 93.5pc of trains on time last month. The top five most punctual routes last month included Norwich to Sheringham - at 96pc - and Norwich to Lowestoft - at 95.2pc.

Meanwhile, punctuality on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line was 93.4pc, putting it just outside the top five.

It comes six months after Greater Anglia and Network Rail launched their Every Second Counts campaign, which sees the bodies hold regular "performance summits" to look at problems causing delays and analyse how to overcome them.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "It's great to see hard work paying off with performance improving, which makes such a big difference to our customers.

"As well as the impressive punctuality figures we've seen in the last month, we're also regularly seeing 100pc peaks, when all the rush hour trains run on time, which is such a positive boost."