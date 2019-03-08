Search

Advanced search

Punctuality on region's trains best it has been in six years

PUBLISHED: 16:26 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 18 June 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Punctuality rates on the Norwich to London train line are the second best they have been in the last 20 years.

Last month, average punctuality for Greater Anglia overall was 93.7pc, the best figure since May 2013 and the best yet in the current franchise, which began in October 2016.

The operator said performance on some routes was among the highest recorded in the last 20 years, including the intercity route between Norwich and London, which saw its second best performance in the last 20 years, with 93.5pc of trains on time last month. The top five most punctual routes last month included Norwich to Sheringham - at 96pc - and Norwich to Lowestoft - at 95.2pc.

Meanwhile, punctuality on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line was 93.4pc, putting it just outside the top five.

It comes six months after Greater Anglia and Network Rail launched their Every Second Counts campaign, which sees the bodies hold regular "performance summits" to look at problems causing delays and analyse how to overcome them.

You may also want to watch:

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "It's great to see hard work paying off with performance improving, which makes such a big difference to our customers.

"As well as the impressive punctuality figures we've seen in the last month, we're also regularly seeing 100pc peaks, when all the rush hour trains run on time, which is such a positive boost."

Most Read

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘An immense impact’ - Sir James Dyson donates £19m for education centre at his former school

Sir James Dyson was born Cromer and joined Gresham's aged nine, attending the school from 1956 to 1965. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

‘It’s terrible, everything is gone’ - Couple devastated by fire which ripped through home

Fire crews have tackled a fire at Roughton Road in Cromer.

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

More than 24 hours of wet weather to hit region as thunderstorm warning issued

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for East Anglia. Picture: LIZ BRAY

County-wide sports day with a twist comes to Great Yarmouth beach

More than 100 kids take to Great Yarmouth beach to compete in the Secondary Alternative Sports Day. Picture: Active Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists