Prisoner serving 15-year sentence for robbery and theft absconds from Suffolk jail

Gerry Sergeant, who has absconded from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Members of the public are being advised by police not to approach a prisoner who has absconded from Hollesley Bay.

Gerry Sergeant, 61, is serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and theft, and was reported missing to police after failing to arrive back at the Suffolk prison last night.

He was due back at 8pm on his motorcycle from a work placement he attends in Bury St Edmunds.

Sergeant is described as 5ft 11in tall, of a thin build, with brown eyes, white hair, clean shaven and tattoos on both forearms.

The motorbike he was riding is a red Honda 125 cc – registration AO11 VMZ – and he may be wearing motorcycle clothing.

Police say enquiries to locate him are ongoing and anyone who believes they may have seen him or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 430 of Friday, November 9.