'Delays are likely' warning as repair work takes place

Work is carried out to repair a pothole in the carriageway on the B1074 at Church Road in Lowestoft. PIcture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as emergency repair work is carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as work is carried out today to repair a pothole in the carriageway on the B1074 at Church Road in Lowestoft.

With Suffolk County Council carrying out the work between 8.30am and 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 22, stop/go traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out opposite 67 Church Road to repair "one pothole in carrigeway".

