Busy road to be closed for 'urgent pothole repairs'

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as the A12 London Road at Gisleham is to be closed with traffic diverted. The work is taking place from the Mcdonalds roundabout until the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate. Picture: Google Images Archant

A stretch of road is set to be temporarily closed to allow urgent repairs to be carried out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A12 London Road, #Gisleham will be closed (as shown below) on 11 March 2020 between 8pm and 11pm, for road repairs.

Please follow the diversion. #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/MvcZR7gZeq — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) March 10, 2020

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as the A12 London Road at Gisleham is to be closed with traffic diverted.

Suffolk Highways said that the A12 London Road will be closed on Wednesday, March 11 between 8pm and 11pm for 'road repairs.'

With the A12 London Road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place 'delays are likely' while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the work is taking place 'from Mcdonalds roundabout until the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate area.'

It adds that 'urgent pothole repairs' will be carried out between 8pm and 11pm.

A diversion route will be in operation throughout the course of the works.

You can keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.