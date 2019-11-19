Warning of possible delays during three days of work

Essex And Suffolk Water are due to carry out the work on Fir Lane in Lowestoft this week. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect possible delays as work is carried out on a busy road for three days.

It comes as Essex And Suffolk Water carries out work on Fir Lane in Lowestoft this week.

Essex And Suffolk Water are due to carry out the work between Wednesday, November 20 and Friday, November 22.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is due to be carried out.

With the work set to take place on Fir Lane, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation throughout the works.

It states that the work will be taking place near 143A Fir Lane in Lowestoft to "relay lead supply in carriageway and footway" along with other associated works.

