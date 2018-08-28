Search

Advanced search

Police warn of delays through Suffolk and Norfolk this weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:40 14 December 2018

Investors are parking their money in defensive assets, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

Investors are parking their money in defensive assets, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Motorists are being advised that they could face delays this weekend as police prepare to transport an abnormal load.

This Sunday, December 16 police will escort the heavy load from Sunderland to Great Yarmouth Port, South Beach Parade.

Police have warned that delays can be expected from the A11 Red Lodge to Great Yarmouth on Sunday.

The route will commence with a Norfolk police escort from 9.30am as it crosses over the Cambridgeshire border and onto the A11 at Red Lodge.

It will then take the A47 and A149 route before heading onto Hall Quay, as it carries on to South Quay/Town Hall, South Quay, Southgates Road, South Denes Road and Hartmann Road until they reach South Beach Parade.

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

‘It makes me sick it got that bad’: Ex-staff member lifts lid on care home suddenly ordered to shut

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Local Guide