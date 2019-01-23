Search

Advanced search

Police to escort abnormally large load across Norfolk and Suffolk

23 January, 2019 - 16:46
Police will escort an abnormal load through Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police will escort an abnormal load through Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

An abnormally large load, more than five metres wide, could cause delays as it is transported through Norfolk, police have warned.

A frame measuring 5.4m wide, 5m high, 27.4m long and weighing 65,000kg will be transported, along with a police escort, from Oyster Yachts in Tunstead Road, Hoveton to Fox’s Marina, Wherstead, Ipswich.

The transport will take place on Sunday, January 27, starting at 8am, and will use the following roads: A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11, A14, A142, A14, A137, and then local roads to the marina.

Most Read

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Birmingham and Blades – The PinkUn Show #165 LIVE and interactive

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show reflects on Norwich City's Birmingham win and prepares for a huge clash with Sheffield United.

‘He always put others before himself’ - tributes to Taverham Nursery Centre owner who has died

Roy_Drane_obituary

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

David Hannant: It’s all a matter of time when it comes to Derby Day

Time to work on the kick-off for the East Anglian derby while
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists