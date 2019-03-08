Police in safety warning after driver abandoned car in Norwich NDR lane to get petrol

Police have issued a safety warning after a driver who ran out of fuel abandoned their car on the NDR. Pic: Norfolk Special Constabulary. Norfolk Special Constabulary

Police have issued a safety warning after a driver who had run out of petrol put themselves and others in danger by getting out on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road to go to a garage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Special Constabulary officers spotted the vehicle abandoned, sticking out into a lane on the road, known as the Broadland Northway, on Saturday afternoon.

They said it had transpired that the driver had left it there while they went to get petrol, having run out,

But police tweeted: "If you find yourself in this situation call 999. This is dangerous for yourself and other road users."