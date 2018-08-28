Elderly couple targeted in distraction burglary in Mildenhall

Police are investigating a distraction burglary in Mildenhall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly couple were the victim of a distraction burglary in Mildenhall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The burglary happened at a property in Wake Avenue at around 12.20pm on Monday, January 7.

According to police, a man had visited the property claiming to the elderly couple who lived there that his dog was lost.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect entered the property via an insecure door and made a search of the address whilst the occupant sat in the living room.

“He proceeded to steal a quantity of cash and items of jewellery from the property.”

The suspect is described as a white man, clean shaven of slim built dressed in blue and possibly wearing gloves.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the burglary, who has knowledge of the incident or of similar incidents should call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1280/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Suffolk police have issued fresh advice to residents under its new crime prevention scheme ‘1st Principle’.

The initiative highlights simple, inexpensive measures that can be easily undertaken by anyone in the community.

For more information on the scheme see here.