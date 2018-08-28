Search

Advanced search

Elderly couple targeted in distraction burglary in Mildenhall

PUBLISHED: 17:32 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 08 January 2019

Police are investigating a distraction burglary in Mildenhall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are investigating a distraction burglary in Mildenhall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly couple were the victim of a distraction burglary in Mildenhall.

The burglary happened at a property in Wake Avenue at around 12.20pm on Monday, January 7.

According to police, a man had visited the property claiming to the elderly couple who lived there that his dog was lost.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect entered the property via an insecure door and made a search of the address whilst the occupant sat in the living room.

“He proceeded to steal a quantity of cash and items of jewellery from the property.”

The suspect is described as a white man, clean shaven of slim built dressed in blue and possibly wearing gloves.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the burglary, who has knowledge of the incident or of similar incidents should call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1280/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Suffolk police have issued fresh advice to residents under its new crime prevention scheme ‘1st Principle’.

The initiative highlights simple, inexpensive measures that can be easily undertaken by anyone in the community.

For more information on the scheme see here.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

Builder left £20,000 bungalow project in mess - court told

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery remains over activity behind metal fence on empty land

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’– locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists