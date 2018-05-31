Search

Fallen tree pulls down power cables and blocks main road through town

PUBLISHED: 14:45 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 23 February 2020

Police have closed London Road in Thetford after a fallen tree pulled down overhead power cables. . Picture: James Bass

A fallen tree has blocked a busy main road through a town.

Police were called to London Road in Thetford, near to the cemetery, following reports of the fallen tree, which has brought down overhead power cables.

The road has been closed until the tree has been recovered and the cables are fixed.

The power company is also at the scene.

Drivers coming through the town are being warned of traffic delays.

Updates to come.

