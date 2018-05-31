Fallen tree pulls down power cables and blocks main road through town

Police have closed London Road in Thetford after a fallen tree pulled down overhead power cables. . Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A fallen tree has blocked a busy main road through a town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to London Road in Thetford, near to the cemetery, following reports of the fallen tree, which has brought down overhead power cables.

You may also want to watch:

The road has been closed until the tree has been recovered and the cables are fixed.

The power company is also at the scene.

Drivers coming through the town are being warned of traffic delays.

Updates to come.