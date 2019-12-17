Crash on road near A47

There has been a crash on the Watton Road near the A47. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A car has crashed on a road near the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire was called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Watton Road at the Little Melton turn-off near the A47 at 4.43pm today.

A fire crew from Earlham was sent to make the car and scene safe.

You may also want to watch:

Police are currently on the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been identified.

It is not known if anyone sustained injuries.

There have been no reports of slow traffic in the area.

For live travel updates click here