Crash on road near A47
PUBLISHED: 18:08 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 17 December 2019
A car has crashed on a road near the A47.
Norfolk Fire was called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Watton Road at the Little Melton turn-off near the A47 at 4.43pm today.
A fire crew from Earlham was sent to make the car and scene safe.
Police are currently on the scene.
The cause of the crash has not been identified.
It is not known if anyone sustained injuries.
There have been no reports of slow traffic in the area.
