Search

Advanced search

Crash on road near A47

PUBLISHED: 18:08 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 17 December 2019

There has been a crash on the Watton Road near the A47. Picture: Google Maps

There has been a crash on the Watton Road near the A47. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A car has crashed on a road near the A47.

Norfolk Fire was called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Watton Road at the Little Melton turn-off near the A47 at 4.43pm today.

A fire crew from Earlham was sent to make the car and scene safe.

You may also want to watch:

Police are currently on the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been identified.

It is not known if anyone sustained injuries.

There have been no reports of slow traffic in the area.

For live travel updates click here

Most Read

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Tapas restaurant coming to Norfolk town

A tapas bar is set to open in Watton. Picture: Socius

Call to ban dogs from beach during seal breeding season

Questions are being asked about what more can be done to protect the seal colony at Winterton/Horsey Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists