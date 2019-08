Police close section of A1062

Police have closed a section of the A1062. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police have closed part of the A1062 due to a large oil spill.

The a-road is closed between Mill Hill in Horning to Grove Farm.

