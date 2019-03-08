Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have reopened a road after a collision left a car on its side.

RTC on the Hempnall Road (B1527). Please avoid the area as the road is closed. Driver is safe & well #143 #7890 pic.twitter.com/DM2kLzkVLt — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) May 27, 2019

Police closed Hempnall Road B1527 near Bungay earlier this evening and warned motorists to avoid the area.

South Norfolk police tweeted a photo at 9.30pm showing a car flipped onto one side and partially blocking the road.

Police said the driver of the car is safe and well.

The road reopened shortly after 10pm.

