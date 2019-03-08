Updated
Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side
PUBLISHED: 22:00 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:13 27 May 2019
Police have reopened a road after a collision left a car on its side.
Police closed Hempnall Road B1527 near Bungay earlier this evening and warned motorists to avoid the area.
South Norfolk police tweeted a photo at 9.30pm showing a car flipped onto one side and partially blocking the road.
Police said the driver of the car is safe and well.
The road reopened shortly after 10pm.
