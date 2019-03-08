Search

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

PUBLISHED: 22:00 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:13 27 May 2019

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have reopened a road after a collision left a car on its side.

Police closed Hempnall Road B1527 near Bungay earlier this evening and warned motorists to avoid the area.

South Norfolk police tweeted a photo at 9.30pm showing a car flipped onto one side and partially blocking the road.

Police said the driver of the car is safe and well.

The road reopened shortly after 10pm.

