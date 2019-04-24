The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police deal with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

The A47 near Colney has re-opened, after being shut for just over an hour, while police went to the aid of a person in distress.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police from South Norfolk had been called to the A47 at Colney, close to the junction with the B1108 Watton Road, at just before 6.30am today (Wednesday, April 24).

The road had been closed in both directions near the bridge over the A47 and drivers had been urged to use alternative routes

Norfolk police had said drivers should expect delays while they dealt with the situation, with traffic being diverted via a slip road.

At just after 7.45am police said that the road had been re-opened in both directions.

They said traffic was moving, but it could take a short time for traffic to clear.

Konectbus tweeted that the incident was causing disruption to buses on its 3,4,8 and 9 routes.

The bus company posted: “We will be expecting delays on these services until the matter is resolved, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The 510/511 Norwich Park and Ride services have also been affected.

• Keep up to date with the latest travel information via our live traffic map.