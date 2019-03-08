A10 closed after crash between lorry and car

The A10 at West Winch where a car has collided with a lorry. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A crash between a lorry and a car has lead to the closure of a busy road this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A10 at West Winch was closed after a lorry and car collided at a junction with Long Lane at around 10:30am.

You may also want to watch:

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the incident. Emergency service workers remain at the scene as they await a recovery truck.

The driver of the car has been injured however it is not thought to be serious.

The road is currently closed and police are advising motorists to seek alternate routes.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map.