A10 closed after crash between lorry and car

PUBLISHED: 11:54 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 24 October 2019

The A10 at West Winch where a car has collided with a lorry. Photo: Google Maps

A crash between a lorry and a car has lead to the closure of a busy road this morning.

The A10 at West Winch was closed after a lorry and car collided at a junction with Long Lane at around 10:30am.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the incident. Emergency service workers remain at the scene as they await a recovery truck.

The driver of the car has been injured however it is not thought to be serious.

The road is currently closed and police are advising motorists to seek alternate routes.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map.

